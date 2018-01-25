Loading
25-Jan-2018 2:07 PM

Aeroporti di Roma reports highest cargo volume since 2004

Aeroporti di Roma, via its official website, reported (24-Jan-201) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 3.2 million, -3.3% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 862,290, -10.8%;
      • International: 2.4 million, -0.3%;
    • Cargo: 16,594 tons, +20.3%;
      • Domestic: 131 tons, -26.5%;
      • International: 16,462 tons, +20.9%;
    • Aircraft movements: 25,707, -2.5%;
      • Domestic: 8163, -5.7%;
      • International: 17,544, -1.0%;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 46.9 million, -0.6% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 11.7 million, -8.1%;
      • International: 35.1 million, +2.2%;
    • Cargo: 196,940 tons, +15.3%;
      • Domestic: 1645 tons, -19.1%;
      • International: 195,295 tons, +15.7%;
    • Aircraft movements: 351,727, -3.0%;
      • Domestic: 112,366, -4.6%;
      • International: 239,361, -2.2%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Aeroporti di Roma reported highest cargo volume since 2004.

