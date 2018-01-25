Aeroporti di Roma reports highest cargo volume since 2004

Aeroporti di Roma, via its official website, reported (24-Jan-201) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 3.2 million, -3.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 862,290, -10.8%;
- International: 2.4 million, -0.3%;
- Cargo: 16,594 tons, +20.3%;
- Domestic: 131 tons, -26.5%;
- International: 16,462 tons, +20.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 25,707, -2.5%;
- Domestic: 8163, -5.7%;
- International: 17,544, -1.0%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 46.9 million, -0.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 11.7 million, -8.1%;
- International: 35.1 million, +2.2%;
- Cargo: 196,940 tons, +15.3%;
- Domestic: 1645 tons, -19.1%;
- International: 195,295 tons, +15.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 351,727, -3.0%;
- Domestic: 112,366, -4.6%;
- International: 239,361, -2.2%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Aeroporti di Roma reported highest cargo volume since 2004.