30-Jul-2018 12:56 PM

Aeroporti di Roma pax up 6% to 4.6m in Jun-2018, cargo up 18%

Aeroporti di Roma, via its official website, reported (29-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:

  • Passengers: 4.6 million, +5.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.1 million, +3.6%;
    • International: 3.5 million, +6.2%;
  • Cargo: 21,043 tons, +18.3%;
    • Domestic: 124 tons, -24.3%;
    • International: 20,919 tons, +18.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 32,634, +2.0%;
    • Domestic: 10,204, -0.7%;
    • International: 22,430, +3.3%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jun-2018 marked the company's 17th consecutive month of cargo growth.

