30-Jul-2018 12:56 PM
Aeroporti di Roma pax up 6% to 4.6m in Jun-2018, cargo up 18%
Aeroporti di Roma, via its official website, reported (29-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:
- Passengers: 4.6 million, +5.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.1 million, +3.6%;
- International: 3.5 million, +6.2%;
- Cargo: 21,043 tons, +18.3%;
- Domestic: 124 tons, -24.3%;
- International: 20,919 tons, +18.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 32,634, +2.0%;
- Domestic: 10,204, -0.7%;
- International: 22,430, +3.3%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jun-2018 marked the company's 17th consecutive month of cargo growth.