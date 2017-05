Aeroporti di Roma, via its official website, reported (31-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passengers: 4.0 million, +2.8% year-on-year; Domestic: 930,209, -10.3%; International: 3.0 million, +7.6%;

Cargo: 15,804 tons, +15.1%; Domestic: 149 tons, -8.3%; International: 15,655 tons, +15.4%;

Aircraft movements: 29,139, -2.9%; Domestic: 8808, -6.1%; International: 20,331, -1.5%.