Aeroporti di Roma: International growth offsets domestic declines over Mar-2018

Aeroporti di Roma, via its official website, reported (25-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

Passengers: 3.7 million, +4.1% year-on-year; Domestic: 911,610, -5.7%; International: 2.8 million, +7.8%;

Cargo: 17,829 tons, +17.4%; Domestic: 122 tons, -18.6%; International: 17,707 tons, +17.7%;

Aircraft movements: 27,741, +1.9%; Domestic: 8570, -6.2%; International: 19,171, +6.0%.



According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest March passenger numbers since 2004.