26-Apr-2018 3:53 PM

Aeroporti di Roma: International growth offsets domestic declines over Mar-2018

Aeroporti di Roma, via its official website, reported (25-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 3.7 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 911,610, -5.7%;
    • International: 2.8 million, +7.8%;
  • Cargo: 17,829 tons, +17.4%;
    • Domestic: 122 tons, -18.6%;
    • International: 17,707 tons, +17.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 27,741, +1.9%;
    • Domestic: 8570, -6.2%;
    • International: 19,171, +6.0%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest March passenger numbers since 2004.

