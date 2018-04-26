26-Apr-2018 3:53 PM
Aeroporti di Roma: International growth offsets domestic declines over Mar-2018
Aeroporti di Roma, via its official website, reported (25-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 3.7 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 911,610, -5.7%;
- International: 2.8 million, +7.8%;
- Cargo: 17,829 tons, +17.4%;
- Domestic: 122 tons, -18.6%;
- International: 17,707 tons, +17.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 27,741, +1.9%;
- Domestic: 8570, -6.2%;
- International: 19,171, +6.0%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest March passenger numbers since 2004.