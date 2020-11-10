10-Nov-2020 3:06 PM
Aeromexico to resume 84% of domestic frequencies by the end of 2020
Aeromexico scheduled (09-Nov-2020) to resume 84% of its domestic market frequencies by the end of 2020. The carrier plans to increase frequencies to 11 domestic destinations:
- From Mexico City: Tijuana, Merida, Mexicali, Oaxaca, Acapulco, La Paz, Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo;
- From Cancun: Mexico City, Tijuana and Monterrey;
- From Guadalajara: Tijuana and Los Cabos;
In the international market, the carrier will resume six services from Mexico City and increase frequencies to 20 destinations:
- Service resumption: Montreal, Seattle, Santiago, Managua, San Pedro Sula, and San Salvador;
- Frequency increase:
- From Mexico City: Guatemala, San Jose, Vancouver, Toronto, Santo Domingo, Paris, Bogota, Buenos Aires, Lima, Medellin, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, Miami, Chicago, San Antonio and San Francisco;
- From Guadalajara: Fresno, Chicago, San Francisco and Sacramento.
Aeromexico plans to resume 95% of its US market capacity (ASK) by the end of 2020. The carrier plans to operate services to 74 domestic and international destinations in Dec-2020, including Asia, Canada, US, Latin America and the Caribbean. [more - original PR]