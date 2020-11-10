Become a CAPA Member
10-Nov-2020 3:06 PM

Aeromexico to resume 84% of domestic frequencies by the end of 2020

Aeromexico scheduled (09-Nov-2020) to resume 84% of its domestic market frequencies by the end of 2020. The carrier plans to increase frequencies to 11 domestic destinations:

In the international market, the carrier will resume six services from Mexico City and increase frequencies to 20 destinations:

Aeromexico plans to resume 95% of its US market capacity (ASK) by the end of 2020. The carrier plans to operate services to 74 domestic and international destinations in Dec-2020, including Asia, Canada, US, Latin America and the Caribbean. [more - original PR]

