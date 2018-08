Aeromexico, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (13-Aug-2018) plans to commence operations to its 50th international destination, Belize City. The airline will operate twice weekly Mexico City-Belize City service, effective 17-Nov-2018 to 28-Apr-2019, subject to government approval. According to CAPA's Aeromexico profile, international ASKs represent 71.2% of the carrier's total ASKs. [more - original PR]