Aeromexico signs comprehensive agreement to acquire 28 Boeing aircraft

Aeromexico signed (23-Apr-2021) a comprehensive agreement with Boeing and several lessors to acquire 28 new aircraft, comprising four 787-9s and 24 737 MAX aircraft. The airline is scheduled to commence taking delivery of the aircraft in 2021, with nine aircraft to commence deployment in summer 2021 and the remaining aircraft due to be delivered in 2H2021 and 2022. The comprehensive agreement enabled Aeromexico to modify long term maintenance contracts and reduce leasing costs for 18 other aircraft that are part of its existing fleet of 107 aircraft. Aeromexico estimates the agreement will generate approximately USD2 billion in cost savings. [more - original PR]