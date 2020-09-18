18-Sep-2020 2:41 PM
Aeromexico schedules over 9300 frequencies for Oct-2020
Aeromexico announced (17-Sep-2020) plans to increase international frequency by close to 30% month-on-month in Oct-2020. The carrier will operate to 28 destinations in the US, Canada, Central and South America, Caribbean, Europe and Asia. The carrier plans to resume operations from Mexico City Juarez International Airport to the following destinations in Oct-2020:
- San José, Guatemala City, Lima, Medellin, Bogota and Buenos Aires;
The carrier will also resume Guadalajara-San Francisco service, and increase frequency on services to the following destinations:
- Seoul, Santo Domingo, Paris, Quito, Sao Paulo, Miami and Sacramento;
The above changes will lead the carrier's ASK to increase 31% on round 1100 international frequencies. Aeromexico will operate over 9300 domestic and international frequencies in Oct-2020, to over 70 destinations. [more - original PR - Spanish]