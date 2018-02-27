28-Feb-2018 10:07 AM
Aeromexico receives approval to codeshare with Delta and Republic on US-Canada routes
Aeromexico received (26-Feb-2018) approval from the Canadian Transportation Agency to provide Mexico-Canada service using aircraft and flight crew provided by Delta Air Lines, Delta Connection and Republic Airline on US-Canada routes. The carrier also received authority to codeshare on licensed routes operated by Delta, Delta Connection and Republic between the US and Canada. [more - original PR]