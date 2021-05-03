Aeromexico receives approval from US Bankruptcy Court to acquire 28 Boeing aircraft

Aeromexico received (02-May-2021) approval from the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York to acquire 28 new aircraft, comprising four Boeing 787-9s and 24 737 MAXs. The airline is scheduled to commence taking delivery of the aircraft in 2021, with nine aircraft to commence deployment in summer 2021 and the remaining aircraft due to be delivered in 2H2021 and 2022. The Court is presiding over Aeromexico's Chapter 11 voluntary financial restructuring process. [more - original PR]