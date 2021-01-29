Aeromexico reaches agreements with all its unions paving way for additional financing

Aeromexico CEO Andres Conesa, via his personal LinkedIn account, announced (28-Jan-2021) 28-Jan-2021 "is an extremely important day in our financial restructuring process". The carrier reached collective agreements with ASSA, ASPA, STIA and Independencia, "allowing us to continue accessing [the debtor in possession (DIP)] financing". The results achieved during the negotiations were necessary for Aeromexico to meet certain commitments and objectives required by the DIP lenders. Aeromexico will continue working on the process to comply with the conditions and obligations established in the credit agreement in order to request the next disbursement under tranche 2 of the DIP financing. [more - original PR]