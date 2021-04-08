Become a CAPA Member
8-Apr-2021 11:17 AM

Aeromexico pax up 12.3% in Mar-2021

Aeromexico Group reported (07-Apr-2021) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2021:

  • Passengers: 1.2 million, +12.3% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 947,000, +30.2%;
    • International: 220,000, -29.4%;
  • Traffic (RPK, including charter): -16.3%;
    • Domestic: +41.1%;
    • International: -44.1%;
  • Capacity (ASK, including charter): -25.6%
    • Domestic: +7.0%;
    • International: -41.0%;
  • Load factor: 75.3%, +10.5pp;

