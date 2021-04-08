8-Apr-2021 11:17 AM
Aeromexico pax up 12.3% in Mar-2021
Aeromexico Group reported (07-Apr-2021) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2021:
- Passengers: 1.2 million, +12.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 947,000, +30.2%;
- International: 220,000, -29.4%;
- Traffic (RPK, including charter): -16.3%;
- Domestic: +41.1%;
- International: -44.1%;
- Capacity (ASK, including charter): -25.6%
- Domestic: +7.0%;
- International: -41.0%;
- Load factor: 75.3%, +10.5pp;
- Domestic: 86.4%, +20.9pp;
- International: 65.0%, +0.6pp. [more - original PR]