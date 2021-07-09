9-Jul-2021 10:03 AM
Aeromexico pax down 19.8% in Jun-2021, compared to Jun-2019
Aeromexico Group reported (08-Jul-2021) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2021:
- Passengers: 1.4 million, -19.8% compared to May-2019;
- Domestic: 1.0 million, -1.5%;
- International: 361,000, -47.8%;
- Traffic (RPK, including charter): -43.3%;
- Domestic: +2.1%;
- International: -59.1%;
- Capacity (ASK, including charter): -37.7%;
- Domestic: +1.6%;
- International: -51.6%;
- Load factor: 78.1%, -6.8pp;
- Domestic: 83.8%, +0.4pp;
- International: 73.7%, -11.8pp. [more - original PR]