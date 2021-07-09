Become a CAPA Member
9-Jul-2021 10:03 AM

Aeromexico pax down 19.8% in Jun-2021, compared to Jun-2019

Aeromexico Group reported (08-Jul-2021) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2021:

  • Passengers: 1.4 million, -19.8% compared to May-2019;
    • Domestic: 1.0 million, -1.5%;
    • International: 361,000, -47.8%;
  • Traffic (RPK, including charter): -43.3%;
    • Domestic: +2.1%;
    • International: -59.1%;
  • Capacity (ASK, including charter): -37.7%;
    • Domestic: +1.6%;
    • International: -51.6%;
  • Load factor: 78.1%, -6.8pp;

