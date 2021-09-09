Become a CAPA Member
9-Sep-2021 9:17 AM

Aeromexico pax down 14.2% in Aug-2021 compared to Aug-2019

Aeromexico reported (08-Sep-2021) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2021:

  • Passengers: 1.5 million, -14.2% compared to Aug-2019;
    • Domestic: 1.1 million, -1.5%;
    • International: 456,000, -34.3%;
  • Passenger traffic (RPK): -31.2%;
    • Domestic: +6.5%;
    • International: -44%;
  • Passenger capacity (ASK): -25.7%;
    • Domestic: +11.2%;
    • International: -39.4%;
  • Passenger load factor: 78.3%, -5.6pp;

