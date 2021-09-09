9-Sep-2021 9:17 AM
Aeromexico pax down 14.2% in Aug-2021 compared to Aug-2019
Aeromexico reported (08-Sep-2021) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2021:
- Passengers: 1.5 million, -14.2% compared to Aug-2019;
- Domestic: 1.1 million, -1.5%;
- International: 456,000, -34.3%;
- Passenger traffic (RPK): -31.2%;
- Domestic: +6.5%;
- International: -44%;
- Passenger capacity (ASK): -25.7%;
- Domestic: +11.2%;
- International: -39.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 78.3%, -5.6pp;
- Domestic: 75.4%, -3.3pp;
- International: 80.2%, -5.6%. [more - original PR]