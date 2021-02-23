Become a CAPA Member
23-Feb-2021 10:58 AM

Aeromexico partners with four additional laboratories for COVID-19 tests

Aeromexico partnered (18-Feb-2021) with four additional testing laboratories to offer clients discounted COVID-19 tests. The carrier now has six lab partners.

  • In Monterrey: Laboratorios Dr. Moreira with 28 branches and Swisslab Laboratorio de Análisis Clínicos with 19 branches;
  • In Mexico City: Olab Diagnósticos Médicos with 22 branches and Biomédica with 13 branches COVID-19.

The carrier also has agreements with Laboratorio Médico del Chopo and LAPI Laboratorio Médico. [more - original PR]

