Aeromexico: Mexico's Government is 'investing very aggressively' in Mexico City Airport

Aeromexico Group CEO Andrés Conesa, via the carrier's 4Q2018 financial results call, commented (14-Feb-2019) on the cancellation of New Mexico City International Airport (NMCIA) stating: "Given our business model, we need to operate from a single airport. We would never be operating some from airport A and some from airport B". Mr Conesa added that the Mexican Government has "a very aggressive plan to strengthen the infrastructure of Mexico City Juarez International Airport". He added: "They are investing a significant amount of resources in enhancing terminal 2", constructing new facilities expected to add "seven or eight" new gates.