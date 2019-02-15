Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Feb-2019 2:03 PM

Aeromexico: Mexico's Government is 'investing very aggressively' in Mexico City Airport

Aeromexico Group CEO Andrés Conesa, via the carrier's 4Q2018 financial results call, commented (14-Feb-2019) on the cancellation of New Mexico City International Airport (NMCIA) stating: "Given our business model, we need to operate from a single airport. We would never be operating some from airport A and some from airport B". Mr Conesa added that the Mexican Government has "a very aggressive plan to strengthen the infrastructure of Mexico City Juarez International Airport". He added: "They are investing a significant amount of resources in enhancing terminal 2", constructing new facilities expected to add "seven or eight" new gates.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More