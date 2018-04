Aeromexico Group reports sharp operating profit decline, reports net loss in 1Q2018

Aeromexico Group reported (17-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

Total revenue: MXN16,284 million (USD869 million), +15.4%; Passenger: MXN13,637 million (USD728 million), +13.1%; Ancillary passenger revenue: MXN1151 million (USD61 million), +41.3%; Air cargo: MXN1162 million (USD62 million), +20.7%;

Total costs: MXN16,260 million (USD868 million), +19.4%; Fuel: MXN4637 million (USD248 million), +13.6%; Labour: MXN3309 million (USD177 million), +13.6%;

Operating profit: MXN24 million (USD1 million), -95.1%;

Net profit (loss): (MXN722 million) (USD39 million), compared to a loss of MXN328 million in p-c-;

Passengers: 5.2 million, +8.7%;

Scheduled load factor: 79.9%, +1.9ppt;

Yield: MXN1.347 (USD 7.2 cents), -4.2%;

Total revenue per ASK: MXN1.263 (USD 6.7 cents), +0.2%;

Passenger revenue per ASK: MXN1.057 (USD 5.6 cents), -1.9%;

Total cost per ASK: MXN1.276 (USD 6.8 cents), -2.4%;

Total cost per ASK excl fuel: MXN0.917 (USD 4.9 cents), -6.7%;

Total assets: MXN75,127 million (USD4010 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: MXN7197 million (USD384 million);

Total liabilities: MXN62,124 million (USD3316 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at MXN1 = USD0.053382