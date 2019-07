Aeromexico Group net loss widens in 1H2019

Aeromexico Group reported (16-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2019: Total revenue: MXN16,835 million (USD880.5 million), -2.6% year-on-year; Passengers: MXN15,264 million (USD798.3 million), -2.5%; Ancillary passenger: MXN1186 million (USD62.0 million), -2.4%; Cargo: MXN1065 million (USD55.7 million), -14.7%; Total costs: MXN16,716 million (USD874.2 million), +0.5%; Fuel: MXN5010 million (USD262.0 million), +15.1%; Labour: MXN3379 million (USD176.7 million), -1.7%; Operating profit: MXN119 million (USD6.2 million), -81.7%; EBITDA: MXN3022 million (USD158.1 million), +62.9%; Net profit (loss): (MXN1106 million) (USD57.8 million), compared to a profit of MXN112 million in p-c-p; Yield: MXN1.341 (USD 7.0 cents), -2.6%; Total revenue per ASK: MXN1.321 (USD 6.9 cents), -0.4%; Passenger revenue per ASK: MXN1.104 (USD 5.8 cents), -0.4%; Total cost per ASK: MXN1.325 (USD 6.9 cents), -2.2%; Cost per ASK excluding fuel: MXN0.932 (USD 4.9 cents), -1.8%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2019: Total revenue: MXN33,196 million (USD1733 million), -1.1% year-on-year; Passengers: MXN30,222 million (USD1578 million), -0.7%; Ancillary passenger: MXN2566 million (USD133.9 million), +8.4%; Cargo: MXN2149 million (USD112.2 million), -10.8%; Total costs: MXN33,455 million (USD1746 million), +1.7%; Fuel: MXN9779 million (USD510.5 million), +8.8%; Labour: MXN6885 million (USD359.4 million), +2.1%; Operating profit (loss): (MXN259 million) (USD13.5 million), compared to a profit of MXN675 million in p-c-p; EBITDA: MXN5796 million (USD302.6 million), +96.0%; Net profit (loss): (MXN2378 million) (USD124.1 million), +290%; Yield: MXN1.344 (USD 7.0 cents), -1.3%; Total revenue per ASK: MXN1.314 (USD 6.9 cents), +1.5%; Passenger revenue per ASK: MXN1.095 (USD 5.7 cents), +1.1%; Total cost per ASK: MXN1.341 (USD 7.0 cents), +1.9%; Cost per ASK excluding fuel: MXN0.954 (USD 5.0 cents), +2.3%; Total assets: MXN107,152 million (USD5593 million); Cash and cash equivalents: MXN7779 million (USD406.1 million); Total liabilities: MXN100,236 million (USD5232 million). [more - original PR - English/Spanish]



*Based on the average conversion rate at MXN1 = USD0.0523 for three months ended 30-Jun-2019

*Based on the average conversion rate at MXN1 = USD0.0522 for six months ended 30-Jun-2019