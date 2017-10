Aeromexico chief revenue officer Anko van der Werff. speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, stated (13-Oct-2017) it is possible Facebook could develop a passenger service system (PSS). Mr van der Werff stated Facebook is "ahead of the game" and "proactive", adding the company is "able to influence those with an account". "Wouldn't it be better to team up with [Facebook, Google or Amazon] in some way shape or form?" he concluded.