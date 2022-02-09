Aeromexico enters LoI with Aimia Holdings UK for full acquisition of Club Premier loyalty programme

Aeromexico Group entered (08-Feb-2022) into a binding letter of intent (LoI) with Aimia Holdings UK to assume full control of the Club Premier (PLM) loyalty programme. PLM will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Aeromexico Group upon closing of the transaction, expected to occur by Aug-2022. Aeromexico CEO Andres Conesa said the deal will allow customers to benefit from a "more relevant and agile" loyalty programme. The LoI forms part of Aeromexico's restructuring plan, which was approved by the US Bankruptcy Court on 28-Jan-2022, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR]