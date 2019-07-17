Aeromexico attributes 2% reduction in ASKs to planned capacity reduction and 737 MAX grounding

Aeromexico reported (16-Jul-2019) a 2.2% year-on-year reduction in capacity (ASK) in 2Q2019, attributed to planned capacity reductions and "temporary" grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet. The carrier is continuing to assess the financial impact of both the grounding of the 737 MAX and the current and expected future delays in delivery of additional 737 MAX aircraft. The carrier intends to seek compensation for the financial consequences of these events, and potentially other remedies, and will inform the markets once it is appropriate to do so regarding financial impacts and expectations, and the company's remedial actions. The date for re-entry of the 737 MAX to service remains uncertain. [more - original PR]