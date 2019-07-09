Aeromexico appoints new CCO, joining from Delta

Aeromexico appointed (08-Jul-2019) Nicolas Ferri as CCO and EVP, effective 01-Aug-2019. Mr Ferri will be responsible for all revenue generating activities including revenue management, corporate strategy, network planning, sales strategy, global sales and channels, distribution and alliances. Prior to his new role, Mr Ferri served as Delta Air Lines VP Latin and alliances Americas and performed a key role in the development of the joint cooperation agreement between Aeromexico and Delta launched in 2017. Mr Ferri has extensive experience in the airline industry and during his career he has also furthered Delta's partnership with Gol Linhas Aéreas and the creation of a planned JV between Delta and WestJet. Prior to joining Delta in 2011, he held leadership positions at United Airlines and oneworld. [more - original PR]