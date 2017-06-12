Jet Airways and Aeromexico sign formal MoU for codesharing and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits

Aeromexico and Jet Airways signed (09-Jun-2017) an MoU outlining cooperation to enable codeshare flights and collaborate on their frequent flyer programmes. As part of the arrangement, both carriers will codeshare on each other’s services between Mexico and India via common gates in Europe: London Heathrow, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Amsterdam. Aeromexico will codeshare on Jet Airways’ services from London Heathrow to Mumbai and Delhi. Jet Airways will codeshare on Aeromexico flights from London Heathrow to Mexico City. The MoU also includes cooperation in the area of reciprocal frequent flyer benefits for members. [more - original PR]