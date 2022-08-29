Aerolineas Argentinas seeing increased demand for nature destinations

Aerolineas Argentinas vice president planning, scheduling & alliances Leandro Antonio Serino, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (26-Aug-2022) the carrier has seen increased demand for open air nature destinations since the COVID-19 pandemic, with traffic to destinations like Bariloche and Ushuaia in Patagonia "well above" pre pandemic levels. Mr Serina said most capital city markets are performing well, with excess demand for Rome. He added the airline's widebody operation is smaller than before, but business class load factors are higher.