Aerolineas Argentinas confirmed (09-Jun-2022) losses of USD438 million in 2021, following an audit by KPMG. The result represented a 34% reduction in losses compared to 2018, when the company reported losses of USD667 million. The carrier stated it has returned to operating 100% of its domestic and 62% of its international network, compared to pre-pandemic levels. [more - original PR - Spanish]