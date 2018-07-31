Aerolineas Argentinas appoints new president

Aerolineas Argentinas appointed (30-Jul-2018) Luis Malvido as Aerolineas Argentinas president, replacing Mario Dell'Acqua. The change will be effective Aug-2018 and Mr Dell'Acqua will continue as a board member at Aerolineas Argentinas. Mr Malvido has over 25 years of high management experience, 16 of which as CEOs in Argentina, Venezuela, Brazil and Czech Republic. As previously reported by CAPA, Mr Dell'Acqua will reportedly be appointed as IEASA CEO. [more - original PR - Spanish]