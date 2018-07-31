Become a CAPA Member
Loading
31-Jul-2018 8:52 AM

Aerolineas Argentinas appoints new president

Aerolineas Argentinas appointed (30-Jul-2018) Luis Malvido as Aerolineas Argentinas president, replacing Mario Dell'Acqua. The change will be effective Aug-2018 and Mr Dell'Acqua will continue as a board member at Aerolineas Argentinas. Mr Malvido has over 25 years of high management experience, 16 of which as CEOs in Argentina, Venezuela, Brazil and Czech Republic. As previously reported by CAPA, Mr Dell'Acqua will reportedly be appointed as IEASA CEO. [more - original PR - Spanish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More