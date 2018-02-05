Loading
Aerolienas Argentinas reports record January figures

Aerolineas Argentinas reported (02-Feb-2018) the best January in the carrier's history in Jan-2018 with 1.2 million passengers, a 6% year-on-year increase. The carrier increased capacity by 5.8%, by incorporating larger aircraft, while average load factor was 81.6%. Argentina Minister of Transport Guillermo Dietrich stated: "Aerolineas continues to break records, demonstrating that we're in the right direction: adding aircraft and route, increasing quality of service and connectivity". [more - original PR - Spanish]

