Aeroitalia receives AOC, plans launch from Forli Airport and long haul expansion

Aeroitalia received (27-Apr-2022) its air operator certificate (AOC) from the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) effective 22-Apr-2022, supporting plans to launch passenger and cargo operations from its regional hub at Forli Luigi Ridolfi Airport by summer 2022. Aeroitalia CCO Giuseppe Careddu confirmed the airline will begin charter operations "in the coming days" and develop its regional network in line with demand, with further plans to expand to long haul "in the near future". Aeroitalia CEO Gaetano Intrieri also outlined plans to select a base for long haul operations "shortly". [more - original PR]