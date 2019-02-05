5-Feb-2019 9:32 AM
Aeroflot's financial results 'significantly' influenced by market factors in 2018
Aeroflot stated (04-Feb-2019) market factors significantly impacted financial results in 2018 and 4Q2018, during which continued pressure on profits from high fuel prices was accompanied by a continued increase in competition in the sector. The carrier supported operational growth with strict cost control and active network and revenue management. Aeroflot said optimisation programmes had a significant positive impact on results. [more - original PR - English/Russian]