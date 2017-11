Aeroflot deputy general director for strategy and alliances Giorgio Callegari, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (08-Nov-2017) Aeroflot has been "very conservative" in adding destinations, stating: "We believe there is still a lot of growth being generated… connecting large markets to large markets". Mr Callegari added there is "still a lot of growth to be pursued before going to more point to point secondary cities".