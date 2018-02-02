Aeroflot to sign lease agreement with Rostec for 50 MC-21-300 aircraft

Aeroflot confirmed (01-Feb-2018) plans to sign a lease agreement with Rostec for 50 MC-21-300 aircraft. The leasing payments and reserves for maintenance are expected to total more than USD5 billion. The aircraft will be configured with 16 business class and 153 economy class seats. In the first phase of the contract the aircraft will be delivered with engines produced outside Russia. From the 26th aircraft Aeroflot has the option to receive aircraft with PD-14 engines, which are undergoing certification testing. The first aircraft is scheduled for delivery to Aeroflot in 1Q2020, with the order planned to be completely fulfilled by 2026. Each aircraft will be leased for a term of 12 years, with the option of two year extensions on the lease no more than three times. Aeroflot plans to operate the aircraft on domestic and international routes. [more - original PR]