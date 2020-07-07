Aeroflot to return to 2019 levels of domestic traffic by Dec-2020

Aeroflot director general Vitaly Savelyev announced (06-Jul-2020) the lifting of restrictions in Russia's cities will "radically" change the situation and allow a return to 2019 levels by Dec-2020. Mr Savelyev said the operation of domestic services remains challenging while destination cities are enforcing restrictions. Mr Savelyev noted: "Planes look as if they are almost full but then before departure their seats are only 80% occupied. Why? This is because many passengers are refusing to fly because the cities they are going to still have restrictions in place". President Vladimir Putin said governors are planning for the gradual lifting of restrictions as the epidemiological situation changes for the better. [more - original PR - English/Russian]