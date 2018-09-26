Aeroflot takes delivery of its 50th SSJ100

Aeroflot confirmed (25-Sep-2018) it took delivery of its 50th Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft (RA-89115), named after artist Vasily Polenov. The delivery marks completion of two firm contracts, covering delivery of 30 and 20 SSJ100s. The aircraft will enter service on Moscow-Sochi-Simferopol route from 26-Sep-2018. Director general Vitaly Saveliev said: "During the recent Eastern Economic Forum, at the presence of the President Vladimir Putin, we signed an unprecedented agreement for the delivery of another 100 aircraft of this type. In this way, the fleet of Russian aircraft in the Aeroflot group will be enlarged up to 200 planes, together with the new MC-21 aircraft, which will be operate in a different segment". Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAC) president Alexander Rubtsov said: "SCAC is steadily working on the creation of new spare-parts warehouses and filling up the existing ones in order to improve the after-sales support of the SSJ100". [more - original PR - English/Russian]