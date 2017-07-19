Aeroflot signs firm order for 20 Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft

Aeroflot, VEB Leasing and United Aircraft Corporation signed (18-Jul-2017) a firm order for 20 Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft. The first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in summer 2017, with deliveries to be completed in Jul-2018. The agreement was reached as a follow up to the MoU signed by Aeroflot and Sukhoi Civil Aircraft in Jan-2015. The first firm contract for the delivery of 30 SSJ100 aircraft was completed in 2016. The new agreement will bring the number of SSJ100s in Aeroflot's fleet to 50. The contracted aircraft will be configured with 12 business and 75 economy class seats and will be deployed on services to domestic, CIS and European destinations. Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Saveliev said: "We are putting Russian aircraft into the skies, helping to fine-tune them, and deploying them widely on commercial routes". Vnesheconombank chairman Sergey Gorkov said: "The contracts signed today will contribute to the development of aircraft production in Russia, the renewal of the fleet of aircraft, the expansion of domestic and international flight networks and improvements in service quality". [more - original PR - English/Russian]