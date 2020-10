Aeroflot sees rapid pax recovery with opening of individual international routes

Aeroflot deputy CEO commerce and finance Andrey Chikhanchin said (19-Oct-2020) passengers are rapidly recovering to 2019 levels as individual international routes open up. Mr Chikhanchin added passengers on Turkey routes exceeded 2019 levels in Sep-2020. Mr Chikhanchin said: "Moreover, to meet high demand we launched new flights to Bodrum and Dalaman in addition to our regular scheduled flights to Istanbul and Antalya. We are also seeing active forward bookings, including for the New Year holiday season, with Dubai and Malé proving particularly popular". [more - original PR - English/Russian]