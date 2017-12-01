Aeroflot results in nine months ended Sep-2017 reflect 'normalisation of profitability'

Aeroflot deputy CEO for commerce and finance Shamil Kurmashov stated (30-Nov-2017) "financial results for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2017 reflect a normalisation of profitability". Mr Kurmashov said: "Increased capacity supply across the market and exchange rate fluctuations led to a decrease in yields compared to the year-ago period, when we saw a significant dislocation between supply and demand. On the other hand, rising fuel costs, which normalised only in the third quarter, as well as cost pressures from staff costs and investments in the quality of our product, were the main contributors to the rise in operating costs, in addition to growth attributable to increased operating volumes and the growth of the Company". [more - original PR - English/Russian]