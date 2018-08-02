Aeroflot reports net loss under RAS in 1H2018

Aeroflot reported (01-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights, according to Russian accounting standards (RAS):

Three months ended 30-Jun-2018: Revenue: EUR124,963 million (EUR1692 million), +13.2% year-on-year; Cost of sales: RUB122,598 million (EUR1660 million), +24.9%; Net profit: RUB1568 million (EUR21.2 million), -77.6%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2018: Revenue: RUB219,157 million (EUR3050 million), +10.6%; Cost of sales: EUR228,387 million (EUR3178 million), +21.5%; Net profit (loss): (RUB7182 million) (EUR100 million), compared to a profit of RUB2306 million in p-c-p; Passengers: 16.2 million, +6.4%. [more - original PR]



*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.01354 for 2Q2018

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.013917 for 1H2018