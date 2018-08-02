2-Aug-2018 8:51 AM
Aeroflot reports net loss under RAS in 1H2018
Aeroflot reported (01-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights, according to Russian accounting standards (RAS):
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: EUR124,963 million (EUR1692 million), +13.2% year-on-year;
- Cost of sales: RUB122,598 million (EUR1660 million), +24.9%;
- Net profit: RUB1568 million (EUR21.2 million), -77.6%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: RUB219,157 million (EUR3050 million), +10.6%;
- Cost of sales: EUR228,387 million (EUR3178 million), +21.5%;
- Net profit (loss): (RUB7182 million) (EUR100 million), compared to a profit of RUB2306 million in p-c-p;
- Passengers: 16.2 million, +6.4%. [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.01354 for 2Q2018
*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.013917 for 1H2018