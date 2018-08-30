Aeroflot prepares updated Aeroflot Group Strategy-2023

Aeroflot prepared (29-Aug-2018) an updated Aeroflot Group Strategy-2023, which will be presented at a board meeting in Sep-2018.The board approved the following approaches to updating the strategy:

Ensuring a significant increase in passenger traffic;

Faster growth of international transfer traffic;

Launching new regional bases and hubs;

Increasing the proportion of Russian aircraft in the company's fleet;

Continuing digitalisation of the business.

Aeroflot Group's Strategy-2025 was presented in 2011. Aeroflot Group aimed to become one of Europe's top five and the world's 20 largest aviation groups by 2025. These goals were achieved ahead of time, with Aeroflot becoming one of the world's top 20 legacy airlines and one of Europe's five largest airlines in 2017. [more - original PR - English/Russian] [more - original PR - English/Russian - II]