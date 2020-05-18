Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-May-2020 11:52 AM

Aeroflot predicts Russian aviation market trends after completion of transition period

Aeroflot predicted (17-May-2020) the following trends within Russia's market following the completion of the transition period, and the introduction of ways of controlling and managing the COVID-19 epidemiological situation:

  • Active market growth on the basis of a low base from the previous period;
  • Deferred demand for air services;
  • Active domestic tourism growth;
  • Activation of outbound tourism;
  • Gradual return of international carriers to the Russian market;
  • Lower fares maintained with the use of LCC principles by traditional carriers, including product simplification and non refundable fares;
  • Further marker consolidation;
  • Demand for government support. [more - original PR - Russian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More