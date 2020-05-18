Aeroflot predicts Russian aviation market trends after completion of transition period

Aeroflot predicted (17-May-2020) the following trends within Russia's market following the completion of the transition period, and the introduction of ways of controlling and managing the COVID-19 epidemiological situation:

Active market growth on the basis of a low base from the previous period;

Deferred demand for air services;

Active domestic tourism growth;

Activation of outbound tourism;

Gradual return of international carriers to the Russian market;

Lower fares maintained with the use of LCC principles by traditional carriers, including product simplification and non refundable fares;

Further marker consolidation;

Demand for government support. [more - original PR - Russian]