Aeroflot, Moscow Sheremetyevo and SCAC confirm SSJ landing incident on 05-May-2019
Aeroflot, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport and Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAC) confirmed (05-May-2019) details f an incident involving the carrier's Sukhoi SuperJet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft. The SSJ100 with 73 passengers and five crew members operating Moscow-Murmansk SU1492 service returned to Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport on 05-May-2019 following the detection of malfunctions on board shortly after takeoff. Aeroflot stated: "Flight SU1492 from Moscow to Murmansk suffered an engine fire upon landing after being forced to return to Sheremetyevo International Airport due to technical reasons. The fire has been extinguished. Medical assistance is being provided to those injured in the incident. Passengers left the aircraft via the emergency exits". The aircraft was evacuated in 55 seconds, compared to the industry norm of 90 seconds. Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed 37 of 78 passengers survived the incident, according to current information. SSJ100 (MSN 95135) was manufactured in Aug-2017 and underwent scheduled maintenance in the beginning of Apr-2019. [more - original PR - English/Russian] [more - original PR - English/Russian - II] [more - original PR - English/Russian - III] [more - original PR - Russian - IV] [more - original PR - English/Russian - V] [more - original PR - English/Russian - VI]