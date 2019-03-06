Aeroflot identifies fuel as most significant factor affecting results in 2018

Aeroflot deputy CEO for commerce and finance Andrey Chikhanchin stated (04-Mar-2019) the most significant factor affecting the Aeroflot Group financial results for 2018 was the "unprecedentedly fast" increase in the average cost of jet fuel, as well as depreciation of the rouble. Jet fuel prices increased 36%, leading to an additional cost of RUB48 billion (EUR645 million). Mr Chikhanchin noted: "Almost half of the company's costs are FX denominated". Mr Chikhanchin added high fuel prices and excess capacity in the market persisted in 4Q2018. Mr Chikhanchin said: "The correction in oil prices was reflected in jet fuel prices only in Dec-2018, but had a limited effect, while average jet fuel prices remained above the levels of the previous year. Currency pressures on operating costs in 4Q2018 did not weaken, but rather strengthened". [more - original PR - English/Russian]