Aeroflot Group updates strategy out to 2028, targeting 130 million pax

Aeroflot Group updated (16-Jul-2020) its strategy for the period to 2028. Aeroflot Group will target 130 million passengers in 2028 and expects to operate a 600 aircraft fleet, including 235 Russian made aircraft. The strategy also calls for additional differentiation among the group airlines in terms of their individual priorities and operating models. Aeroflot will focus on developing long haul operations, Pobeda will focus on budget travel and aim to carry 55 million to 65 million passengers, and Rossiya - Russian Airlines will focus on the domestic market, including flat fares on socially important routes and the operation of Russian made aircraft. CEO Vitaly Saveliev said the new 30/30 strategy targets a 30 million increase in passengers and 30% decrease in the average economy class fare. Mr Saveliev said: "I believe that we can achieve it and put Aeroflot Group among the 10 largest global aviation groups". [more - original PR - English/Russian]