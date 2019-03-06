Become a CAPA Member
6-Mar-2019

Aeroflot Group to develop new bases and international transit hub

Aeroflot Group stated (04-Mar-2019) the most sizeable contribution to regional traffic growth in the five years to 2023 is expected from St Petersburg in terms of geography and from Pobeda in terms of product offering. Aeroflot Group plans to establish new bases at Novosibirsk, Sochi and Yekaterinburg and a new international transit hub at Krasnoyarsk Yemelyanovo Airport. The network for the new international hub could include key federal markets including Moscow, St Petersburg and Sochi, regional markets such as large cities in Siberia and sizeable markets in Asia, such as China. [more - original PR - English/Russian]

