5-Mar-2019 8:20 AM
Aeroflot Group reports operational highlights for FY2018
Aeroflot Group reported (04-Mar-2019) the following operational highlights for FY2018:
- Passengers: 55.7 million, +11.1% year-on-year;
- Aeroflot moved domestic services to a new terminal at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, leading to improved service quality on the ground;
- Rossiya - Russian Airlines moved all scheduled services from Moscow Vnukovo Airport to Sheremetyevo, leading to improved transit connectivity with Aeroflot's core network;
- Pobeda significantly increased growth rates, expanding the availability of the group's low cost product offering;
- Updated the group's long term targets for the next five years. [more - original PR]