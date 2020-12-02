Aeroflot Group reports improved performance across all business segments in 3Q2020, led by Pobeda

Aeroflot deputy CEO for commerce and finance Andrey Chikhanchin reported (01-Dec-2020) improved performance in all key business segments of Aeroflot Group in 3Q2020. Passenger numbers improved from 1.7 million in 2Q2020, when the lockdown and flight restrictions were at their peak, to 10.1 million in 3Q2020. Mr Chikhanchin said the gradual restoration of traffic is being driven primarily by the domestic segment (9.5 million passengers in 3Q2020) and "is being achieved in a financially prudent manner". Mr Chikhanchin highlighted Pobeda's performance, stating it was "virtually the first airline and the only major carrier anywhere in the world to grow passenger numbers" in 3Q2020. Pobeda recorded a 12% year-on-year increase in traffic and 95% load factor in 3Q2020, resulting in "robust" financial performance and a net profit for 3Q2020 and the first nine months of 2020. [more - original PR]