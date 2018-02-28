1-Mar-2018 7:50 AM
Aeroflot Group reports 3.7m pax in Jan-2018, highest January pax since 2010
Aeroflot Group reported (28-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 3.7 million, +7.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.0 million, +8.4%;
- International: 1.7 million, +6.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 77.3%, +0.7ppt;
- Domestic: 77.2%, +3.4ppts;
- International: 77.3%, -1.1ppts;
- Cargo and mail: 21,380 tonnes, +27.2%;
- Domestic: 8310 tonnes, +21.2%;
- International: 13,070 tonnes, +31.3%;
Aeroflot traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 2.5 million, +6.6%;
- Domestic: 1.1 million, +9.8%;
- International: 1.3 million, +4.0%;
- Passenger load factor: 75.0%, -1.0ppts;
- Domestic: 75.7%, +0.8ppt;
- International: 74.7%, -1.8ppts;
- Cargo and mail: 16,445 tonnes, +14.3%;
- Domestic: 4495 tonnes, -1.4%;
- International: 11,951 tonnes, +21.5%. [more - original PR]