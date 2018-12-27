Become a CAPA Member
27-Dec-2018 7:00 AM

Aeroflot Group pax up 16% to 4.3m in Nov-2018, Aeroflot pax up 14% to 2.9m

Aeroflot Group reported (26-Dec-2018) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2018:

  • Passengers: 4.3 million, +16.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.4 million, +17.6%;
    • International: 1.9 million, +14.4%;
  • Passenger load factor: 78.4%, -1.1ppts;
    • Domestic: 83.8%, +1.7ppts;
    • International: 75.1%, -2.9ppts;
  • Cargo and mail: 27,661 tonnes, +0.7%;
    • Domestic: 10,866 tonnes, -2.3%;
    • International: 16,795 tonnes, +2.8%.

Aeroflot traffic highlights for Nov-2018:

  • Passengers: 2.9 million, +13.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.5 million, +18.1%;
    • International: 1.5 million, +9.9%;
  • Passenger load factor: 76.0%, -2.0ppts;
    • Domestic: 82.1%, -0.3ppt;
    • International: 73.4%, -2.6ppts;
  • Cargo and mail: 20,678 tonnes, -6.0%;

