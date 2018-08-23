23-Aug-2018 9:16 AM
Aeroflot Group pax up 12% in Jul-2018, Aeroflot pax up 10%
Aeroflot Group reported (22-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 6.0 million, +12.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.3 million, +14.6%;
- International: 2.6 million, +9.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 91.2%, +0.3ppt;
- Domestic: 94.2%, +1.5ppts;
- International: 89.0%, -0.6pts;
- Cargo and mail: 26,265 tonnes, +18.2%;
- Domestic: 11,891 tonnes, +15.4%;
- International: 14,373 tonnes, +20.6%;
- Aeroflot traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 3.6 million, +9.7%;
- Domestic: 1.8 million, +12.8%;
- International: 1.8 million, +6.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 89.3%, +0.1ppt;
- Domestic: 93.8%, +1.7ppts;
- International: 86.9%, -0.8ppt;
- Cargo and mail: 18,314 tonnes, -0.8%;
- Domestic: 5803 tonnes, -14.1%;
- International: 12,511 tonnes, +6.9%. [more - original PR]
