Aeroflot Group pax up 20% to 5.3m in Jul-2017

Aeroflot Group reported (22-Aug-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2017:
- Passengers: 5.3 million, +20.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.9 million, +13.5%;
- International: 2.4 million, +29.8%;
- Passenger load factor: 90.9%, +0.7ppt;
- Domestic: 92.7%, -0.6ppt;
- International: 89.6%, +1.9ppts;
- Cargo and mail: 22,228 tonnes, +39.7%;
- Domestic: 10,307 tonnes, +11.3%;
- International: 11,921 tonnes, +79.3%.
Aeroflot traffic highlights for Jul-2017:
- Passengers: 3.3 million, +18.7%;
- Domestic: 1.6 million, +19.5%;
- International: 1.7 million, +17.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 89.2%, -0.3ppt;
- Domestic: 92.1%, -1.8ppts;
- International: 87.7%, +0.5ppt;
- Cargo and mail: 18,462 tonnes, +39.3%;
- Domestic: 6759 tonnes, +0.4%;
- International: 11,703 tonnes, +79.6%. [more - original PR]