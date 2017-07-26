Loading
26-Jul-2017 9:37 AM

Aeroflot Group pax up 19% to 4.7m in Jun-2017

Aeroflot Group reported (25-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

  • Passengers: 4.7 million, +19.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.6 million, +10.7%;
    • International: 2.1 million, +32.0%;
  • Passenger load factor: 85.6%, +1.7ppts;
    • Domestic: 86.3%, +0.2ppt;
    • International: 85.1%, +3.0ppts;
  • Cargo and mail: 21,744 tonnes, +41.7%;
    • Domestic: 10,028 tonnes, +12.9%;
    • International: 11,715 tonnes, +81.4%;

Aeroflot traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

  • Passengers: 2.9 million, +14.8%;
    • Domestic: 1.4 million, +12.0%;
    • International: 1.5 million, +17.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 85.1%, +0.9ppt;
    • Domestic: 88.6%, -0.2ppt;
    • International: 83.3%, +1.7ppts;
  • Cargo and mail: 17,946 tonnes, +39.2%;
    • Domestic: 6443 tonnes, -2.0%;
    • International: 11,504 tonnes, +81.9%. [more - original PR]