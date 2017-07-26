Aeroflot Group pax up 19% to 4.7m in Jun-2017

Aeroflot Group reported (25-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

Passengers: 4.7 million, +19.4% year-on-year; Domestic: 2.6 million, +10.7%; International: 2.1 million, +32.0%;

Passenger load factor: 85.6%, +1.7ppts; Domestic: 86.3%, +0.2ppt; International: 85.1%, +3.0ppts;

Cargo and mail: 21,744 tonnes, +41.7%; Domestic: 10,028 tonnes, +12.9%; International: 11,715 tonnes, +81.4%;



