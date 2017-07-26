26-Jul-2017 9:37 AM
Aeroflot Group pax up 19% to 4.7m in Jun-2017
Aeroflot Group reported (25-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2017:
- Passengers: 4.7 million, +19.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.6 million, +10.7%;
- International: 2.1 million, +32.0%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.6%, +1.7ppts;
- Domestic: 86.3%, +0.2ppt;
- International: 85.1%, +3.0ppts;
- Cargo and mail: 21,744 tonnes, +41.7%;
- Domestic: 10,028 tonnes, +12.9%;
- International: 11,715 tonnes, +81.4%;
Aeroflot traffic highlights for Jun-2017:
- Passengers: 2.9 million, +14.8%;
- Domestic: 1.4 million, +12.0%;
- International: 1.5 million, +17.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.1%, +0.9ppt;
- Domestic: 88.6%, -0.2ppt;
- International: 83.3%, +1.7ppts;
- Cargo and mail: 17,946 tonnes, +39.2%;
- Domestic: 6443 tonnes, -2.0%;
- International: 11,504 tonnes, +81.9%. [more - original PR]